The Shiawassee County Chapter of Families Against Narcotics (FAN), a Michigan based organization, is inviting the public to attend monthly meetings, held every third Thursday of the month at the Community Center in McCurdy Park from 7 to 8 p.m.

FAN is a community program for those seeking recovery, those in recovery, family members affected by addiction and community supporters. The group is seeking to change the face of addiction, dispel the stigma of addiction and educate the community, as well as those affected by addiction.

The July meeting is planned for Thursday, July 15 in Corunna. Narcan training and grief support are available upon request following the meeting.

For more information, contact FAN at (989) 413-8117 or email shiawassee@familiesagainstnarcotics.org.