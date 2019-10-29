HORSE-DRAWN WAGON RIDES are a must for any fall festival and DeVries Nature Conservancy did not disappoint last Saturday afternoon. Wagons carrying excited children and their guardians explored the scenic trails to check out the fall colors.

The annual fall festival included free cider, donuts, popcorn and other treats. Opportunities for face-painting, playing in a pile of straw, visiting the carriage and sleigh museum, enjoying a bonfire, pumpkin painting and other activities were offered to visitors.

The DeVries Nature Conservancy is located on N. M-52 and includes over four miles of trails for visitors to enjoy. The trails are open year-round. The nature center facility is usually open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(Independent Photos/Karen Mead-Elford)