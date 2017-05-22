JOHN AND MORGAN BEILFUSS recently presented their new endeavor, Lily Pearls Lounge, to the area. This unique, specialty business is directly conjoined with their award-winning restaurant, Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse, on S. Washington St., Owosso. Lula’s opened in 2013.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

Lily Pearls Lounge is now open in Owosso, and owners, John and Morgan Beilfuss, could not be happier in introducing their “Big City” craft cocktail and jazz music venue to mid-Michigan.

Three master mixologists are on staff at Lily Pearls, and these valued artisans, along with the owners, have worked diligently to develop a book of unique, craft cocktails created from bitters, infusions, syrups, and handpicked spirits that won’t be found anywhere else.

“The Devil’s Punch Bowl” includes white rum, dark rum, house-made grenadine, luxardo maraschino, allspice dram, house-made sour, campari, and fresh mint. The “Rising Sun” is created from Aperol, house-made chicory coffee liqueur, and orange juice. Another option is the “11/11/11” named after the Owosso tornado of Nov. 11, 1911. All of these cocktails are guaranteed fresh, original, and made by hand. Even the classic cocktails such as a Mint Julep or a Mojito, are exclusively executed.

The neutral décor incorporates a 30-foot bar, a 58-foot custom bench with tables and seating, and a large music platform for live jazz music. John Hill is the music coordinator who makes sure there is a special music guest each evening.

A number of masterful paintings by Tom Nuzum, a prominent Flint-area artist who passed in 2011, are on display throughout the business. The large-scale artwork, combined with the lighting, industrial elements, exposed brick, and original flooring give off a “Big City” vibe just footsteps from Washington Street.

A bar menu is available after hours. Lily Pearls Lounge shares the Lula’s kitchen, with the same attention to detail.

A number of area people will recall when the building was once part of the old JCPenney store, prior to that business being relocated to the corner of S. Washington and Comstock streets in the 1980s.

John and Morgan also own and operate Home Office Realty on Main St., Owosso.