THE OWOSSO PONDEROSA STEAKHOUSE was the location for an ice cream event with Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette on Friday, Aug. 3. A large supporter turnout occurred at the local restaurant on E. Main Street (Caledonia Twp.) and Rep. Ben Frederick offered some thoughtful words in support of Schuette. Though the ice cream event took place just prior to the Michigan Primary Election on Tuesday, Aug. 7, it was evident that Schuette already has some strong support in the area.

Schuette will now be facing off against Gretchen Whitmer (D) as of the Tuesday election, with both of them campaigning for November.

Schuette, who has been active as the 53rd Michigan Attorney General, took time on Friday to share some pleasant stories about his family and discuss his commitment to becoming the next governor of Michigan. He also elaborated on his tenure working at a Ponderosa in Midland when he was young, and the potato-baking expertise he learned from the experience that he has since passed on to his son, also named Bill. Schuette stated that he recalled the “apron, hat an tie” he wore at the Midland Ponderosa and that he still enjoys the franchise to this day.

Others in attendance included Frederick, Perry Mayor James Huguelet, John Pajtas, and a number of county commissioners, candidates and community members.

In the top photo, Schuette is shown in a nostalgic setting, baking some Ponderosa potatoes. Restaurant manager Eric Nosakowski is standing directly behind Schuette, observing the process.

(Courtesy Photo)