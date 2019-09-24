THE 2ND ANNUAL Evan Gardner Memory Run/Walk took place on the Durand Area Schools (DAS) main campus on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 14. A large group of Evan Gardner’s friends and family gathered for the memorial run at the Evan Gardner memorial tree, a red sugar maple that was planted along the Durand cross country course in the spring of 2018 by Evan’s former cross country coach, Dave Madrigal.

Evan Gardner graduated from Durand High School in 2015 and had just turned 21 at the time of his passing, on Sept. 17, 2017. The first remembrance run – organized by Evan’s mother, Debbie, his brother, DAS teacher Alex Gardner, and his step-father, David Smith – took place on Sept. 29, 2018. In addition to remembering their beloved Evan, the race was organized to help fund the Evan Gardner Memorial Scholarship, which was awarded for the first time in 2018 to Morgan Raley.

The group began the 2nd annual Evan Gardner Memory Run/Walk by encircling Evan’s tree and holding hands while Debbie and David led a blessing.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)