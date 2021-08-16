(Courtesy Photo)

Ann Arbor based National Touring Band, Erin Zindle and The Ragbirds, will play as part of the Local Roots Concert Series in Laingsburg on Sunday, Aug. 22. This is one of their very first shows in seventeen months and it’s been nearly two years since they have played in the Lansing area.

The show will take place at Laingsburg’s McClintock Park Bandshell from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be concessions offered by the Laingsburg Dairy Den. Visitors should bring a chair, a cooler and their dancing shoes!

With a genre bending hybrid of indie/pop melodies, global-infused beats, rock guitar riffs, conscious lyrics and virtuosic fiddling, Erin Zindle and The Ragbirds deliver something that’s hard to define. Their music is equally danceable, intelligent, and vulnerable – a rare combination in an increasingly marketing-driven industry.

So much has changed in the last two years for the Ann Arbor based nationally touring folk-rock group known as The Ragbirds. Frontwoman, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Erin Zindle, is eager to get back to the stage after riding out the gig cancellations of the 2020 pandemic. The band had been in production for a new album when the shutdown went into effect. The project was forced to a premature pause, but Zindle’s fiery drive to create and produce fresh music has only grown in intensity during the quarantine.

McClintock Park is across from city hall at 114 Woodhull St. in Laingsburg.