The city of Durand is updating its land use master plan and is requesting the public’s help in guiding the city’s future development. Land use plans look 15 to 20 years in to the future, serving as a guide to city officials and developers on land use decisions and capital projects. The master plan is an important part of deciding where to locate new development and how to best plan for growth.

To make the plan reflect Durand, resident input is needed. What should be protected? What needs to be improved? What kind of community do residents want Durand to be? Public input is vital to a successful master plan. Without it, these documents are doomed to sit on a shelf. The Master Plan Steering Committee is asking for help to set the goals that will guide the development of the city over the next two decades.

Residents and community stakeholders can participate in two ways: by completing the currently available Community Survey, or by attending the Envision Durand event on Thursday, July 18 at City Hall.

Durand’s master plan was last updated in 2005. This update is being made possible through a grant from the Michigan Redevelopment Ready Communities Program. The new plan will be ready for adoption in early 2020.

The Community Survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DurandMasterPlanSurvey. The survey will be available through Friday Aug. 9 and should take approximately five minutes to complete. Survey answers are confidential and will help to develop the plan that guide the development of city for the next generation. Hard copies are also available at City Hall.

The Envision Durand event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 18. The event will be hosted in the basement of City Hall. This is an all-ages activity and a light dinner with refreshments will be provided. Topics for discussion will include the impact of blight, sprawl, loss of population, shopping and dining options downtown, and housing choices.

In order to have the right amount of food, anyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP to amullen@wadetrim.com or (313) 300-6440 by Wednesday, July 17.

Anyone with questions or requests for additional information is asked to please contact Durand City Hall at (989) 288-3113. The survey and Envision Durand event are open to Durand residents and non-residents.