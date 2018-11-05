DESPITE CHILLY TEMPERATURES on Saturday, Oct. 27, downtown Owosso was visited by a large number of princesses, super heroes, monsters and even a family of spotted cows during the annual trick or treating event.

Saturday also marked the last morning for the 2018 Downtown Owosso Farmers Market, though the indoor market will begin in The Armory on Thursday, Nov. 8.

Shown in their Halloween costumes while enjoying both the market and downtown activities are sisters, Destiney and Kendyl, of Byron.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)