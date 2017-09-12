THE 28TH ANNUAL “End of Summer Cruisin’” Car Show in Durand set a new record with more than 355 vehicles this year, with classic cars and trucks lining N. Saginaw Street from E. Main Street to Monroe Road. New this year was a mini car show that featured model cars, as well as the addition of a “People’s Choice” award. The car show was followed by the popular “Burn-Out Contest” at the intersection of E. Main and Hagle streets.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)