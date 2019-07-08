CONSTRUCTION AT OWOSSO HIGH SCHOOL (soon to be the 6th through 12th-grade campus) is in full swing over the summer. The above photo of an eerily empty Owosso High School auditorium demonstrates some of the major conversions taking place.

All three elementary schools have come a very long way in the construction process. According to a notice put out by Owosso Public Schools for construction activities for the week of June 28, Bryant Elementary was being prepped for new sidewalks, floors were being polished and exterior doors installed. Central Elementary had final painting and caulking along with the installation of plumbing fixtures. Emerson Elementary also had painting, window frame installation and even the start of some site restoration work. The school has been posting regular updates via social media.

At the OHS location, the foundations for the orchestra pit for the performing arts center were being poured, interior demo continues and block walls for the classroom addition on the east side were being started.

School offices have been relocated to the cafeteria on the east side of the structure, which is situated on North Street in Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)