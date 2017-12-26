EMERSON ELEMENTARY in Owosso collected more than 260 toys for this year’s Toys For Tots collection drive, which, as of Monday, Dec. 18, was the highest total of all Shiawassee County elementary schools that participated in this year’s collection effort. Members of Harold R. Cooley Detachment 841 of the U.S. Marine Corps League can be seen picking up the toys on Monday, Dec. 18 for transportation to the Salvation Army Citadel in Owosso.

Detachment 841 is an integral part of the annual Toys For Tots collection in Shiawassee County. The veterans begin by placing boxes at businesses throughout Shiawassee County at the beginning of the Christmas season. After the collection period ends, the veterans then re-visit each collection location to bag, transport and unload the thousands of toys for distribution. They never seek recognition, but this group of volunteers – along with Toys For Tots Shiawassee County Coordinator Gerald Alcorn – go to great lengths to ensure that every child in Shiawassee County has something to open on Christmas morning.

Shown posing with Emerson Elementary students are (from left) Detachment 841 members Dave Graham, Bill Domby, Tom Gomos, and Ron Anderson.

(Courtesy Photo)