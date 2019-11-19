ELIZABETH NORRIS signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 13 to play volleyball at the University of North Dakota in the fall. While the Corunna High School (CHS) senior will continue her volleyball career at the next level, she is also a standout track & field athlete, competing in the 100-meter, high jump and the 4×100. Elizabeth was a member of Corunna’s 2019 state championship track team, she is a regional champion and state qualifier in the high jump and she was part of Corunna’s 4×100 state champion relay team, as well.

A large group of Elizabeth’s friends and teammates joined her in the Corunna High School media center for the signing, along with her high school coaches and her parents, Bob and Nikki (shown).

The University of North Dakota is a public research university attended by nearly 14,000 students. The school’s athletic teams, nicknamed the Fighting Hawks, compete in the NCAA’s Division 1, as members of the Summit League.

Corunna Athletic Director Jason Beldyga opened the ceremony by describing Miss Norris as an elite academic and athletic performer. “She’s ranked first in her class, she’s the president of the NHS, she’s a member of student council and then, obviously, what she has been able to do on the volleyball court and on the track has been phenomenal,” gushed Beldyga.

After some parting words from her coaches, CHS volleyball coach Kari Carnell and track coach Al Montgomery, Elizabeth then gave a heartfelt speech thanking everyone who helped her throughout her CHS athletic career:

“Mom, thank you for telling me I didn’t have to play volleyball in college; thanks for making it my choice. Thank you for giving me every option in the world, and for being the one I can always talk to. I would not have made it through this past year without you. You’re my rock; you’re my backbone.

“Dad, thank you for pushing me. I would not have the dedication I have for this sport if it weren’t for you. Thank you for taking me to tournaments and dealing with my ranting and drama. Thank you for setting high expectations, because without them I would not have made it this far.

“Coach Carnell, you’re more than just a coach; you’re family. Whenever I’ve needed someone to talk to, you have always been there for me. Thank you for showing me I can be a leader, and thank you for pushing me to be a better person.

“Coach Monty, thank you for being someone I can look up to. While track isn’t my favorite thing in the world, you’re the reason I keep coming back. Thank you for being someone I can look to for guidance. You made me a better person and a better athlete.”

Elizabeth would go on to thank her teammates, the community and Mr. Beldyga, who then added some touching remarks of his own.

“I’ve known Elizabeth’s parents for almost 20 years now, and I have always looked up to them,” began Beldyga. “They’ve done a wonderful job raising two outstanding young ladies. My wife and I always try to emulate what they have done in terms of how they’ve raised their daughters.”

“Elizabeth is going to go on and have a remarkable career at North Dakota, and she’s going to be a part of a track team this spring that could very well win another state title. She’s not perfect; neither am I; neither is anyone else in this room. But I think the mark of an elite person is that they keep good perspective on life. I have this photo in my office of Elizabeth and my daughter. This picture was taken after the volleyball team lost last season in the state semifinals. I love this picture, not just because my kid is in it, but because it is a reminder of perspective. Her season had just come to an end, something they’d all worked so hard for, and Elizabeth took the time to take a picture with my daughter. At a time when she could have been emotional, she could have ran off the court, she kept things in perspective.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)