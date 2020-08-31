OWOSSO MAIN STREET/DDA, recently approved for a loan of $34,257 for plans to install an electric vehicle fast charging station with location being a major concern expressed by several Owosso City Council members, is now looking at installing the station in the plaza on the corner of Main and Washington streets.

According to OMS/DDA Executive Director Josh Adams, Future Energy through Consumers Power, is now looking at installing the electric vehicle charging station on the west side of the plaza. It will take up two parking positions and will not interfere with any of the downtown landscaping.

The original location proposed by OMS/DDA had been the Fountain Parking Lot, roughly one block northwest of the new location. The lot offers easy in-and-out vehicle access and is centrally located to the downtown shopping area.

The electric vehicle fast charging station will probably become the first of its type (a 440 DC fast charging station/Level 3) in Shiawassee County. Electric vehicle owners will be able to park and charge a vehicle in a 20/25-minute window, while shopping downtown.

