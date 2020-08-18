OWOSSO MAIN STREET/DDA is proposing an electric vehicle fast charging station to be installed in the Fountain Parking Lot. Revised plans are being submitted to the Owosso City Council for consideration.

This station would the first of its kind in Shiawassee County and beyond, and a draw for electric vehicle owners from Flint, Lansing and other cities.

OMS/DDA is hopeful to market the station to bring in more people to the downtown area. Owosso City Council members have expressed some concerns, mostly about the location.

The station would only take up two lots on the south side of the Fountain Parking Lot.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

by Karen Mead-Elford, co-editor

Owosso Main Street/DDA has proposed the installation of a DC Fast Charging Electric Vehicle Station to be constructed along the south edge of the Fountain Parking Lot, just north of Main Street. This station would be a first for the Shiawassee County region and an attraction for electric vehicle owners in Flint, Lansing and surrounding areas. The electric vehicle industry is making rapid strides in vehicle production and sales, and more people are making the jump to own an electric vehicle – leaving behind traditional gas cars. However, along with electric vehicles comes the need for fast charging stations. Owosso Main Street/DDA is hopeful to work with Owosso City Council so that Owosso can be a leader in implementing and offering this technology.

The plan, involving an OMS/DDA Revolving Loan application, was initially submitted in the council packet on the consent agenda during Owosso City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 3. Council members made the decision to move the item from the consent agenda to open up discussion on the plan – as several council members had numerous questions. Consent agenda items are never open for discussion. However, as discussion ensued, council members continued to express a desire for further information and added clarity. Council member Janae Fear made a motion to table the item. Owosso Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika supported and the vote carried.

On Monday, Aug. 10, the Owosso Main Street/DDA board opted to hold a public conversation to include Owosso City Council members in addressing questions and/or concerns. OMS/DDA is seeking council approval of the OMS/DDA Revolving Loan application in the amount of $34,257.

Some of the background on this project includes OMS/DDA applying for and being awarded a 2020 Consumers PowerMIDrive grant to install a fast charging station. The grant will cover more than 80 percent of the purchase and installation costs. The board now needs to cover remaining costs. According to the board, charging-station revenue will be used to reimburse the loan from the city.

Between the Monday, Aug. 3 and Monday, Aug. 10 meetings, OMS/DDA board member Jim Woodworth, who had been in on the start of the plan, unexpectedly resigned from the board. Those participating in the Aug. 10 meeting included Josh Adams, Dave Acton, Kenn Cushman, Jon Moore, Lance Omer, Theresa Trecha and Sue Osika (also Owosso Mayor Pro Tem), along with several Owosso City Council members. Adams and Acton mostly led the question-and-answer talk.

Initial talk included details about the $34,257 revolving loan, how revenue will be generated through a pay-per-use, how business/property owner feedback information was used in decision making, marketing of the station through both physical and digital signage to highlight it as a local feature, how the station will be shown on various apps, safety concerns, upkeep and maintenance and many other factors.

The largest topic discussed was the location. Owosso City Council members Fear, Osika and Nick Pidek expressed concerns about the Fountain Parking Lot. The OMS/DDA board stated the decision was based on expenses, the proximity to a necessary transformer and other critical infrastructural and engineering aspects. A second location in the parking lot behind Owosso City Hall had also been considered, but OMS/DDA had eventually decided on the Fountain Lot.

Fear and Osika both expressed concerns over the site for the station – behind the Owosso Radio Shack and directly adjoined by a group of dumpsters – stating that the Fountain Lot lacks appeal for out-of-area visitors and is a bit off-putting. The largest issue is the dumpsters, which are not attractive if Owosso is going to focus on making the fast charging electric vehicle station a draw. Owosso council member Jerry Haber shared the location was not as much of an issue for him, though he did not care for the dumpsters.

OMS/DDA members concluded with telling council members they would be addressing additional questions and concerns and resubmitting the plan with some alterations to council at the next meeting.