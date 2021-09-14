SHIAWASSEE COUNTY CLERK Caroline Wilson, Probate Judge Thomas Dignan and Treasurer Julie Sorenson were diligently considering the factuality of the recall language during the Tuesday hearing in Corunna. The three comprise the Shiawassee County Election Commission. New Shiawassee Corporate Attorney Eric Morris was also on hand.

The task of the election commission was in focusing on the whole of the language as it was submitted for factuality and clarity, according to Dignan. He offered that recent precedent from the Michigan Court of Appeals suggested the language should be interpreted based on factualness as a whole.

(Courtesy Photo)

The Shiawassee County Election Commission, composed of Probate Judge Thomas Dignan, Shiawassee County Treasurer Julie Sorenson and Clerk Caroline Wilson, ruled to allow the language of the recall petition stand, finding it to be factual.

Recall committee members submitted the recall petition language to the county clerk’s office on Wednesday, Aug. 25. A clarity/factual hearing was scheduled by Wilson for Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the Courts and Health Building in Corunna. The recall effort is directed at removing Shiawassee County Commissioners Jeremy Root (R-Dist. 5), Cindy Garber (R-Dist. 6) and John Plowman (R-Dist. 7) – calling them out for the controversial hazard pay vote that took place during the July 15 board meeting. A problematic closed session portion of the July 15 meeting has also been red-flagged. Root, Garber and Plowman were among the board members that voted to give themselves bonuses from the county American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Shiawassee County Coordinator Dr. Brian Boggs has since shared that all elected county officials have returned the federal funds. Likewise, county employees receiving $5,000 or more in bonuses were directed to return those funds, too – following a Genesee County judge’s order.

Following the ruling of the election commission on Tuesday, the three commissioners have 10 days to decide to appeal. Root and Garber did not attend the Tuesday hearing in Corunna, nor did they send attorneys to represent them in the issue. Plowman did attend the hearing, bringing his son and attorney, Michael Plowman (above), to speak on his behalf. The meeting was live streamed via YouTube.

Plowman sat beside Shiawassee County Coordinator Dr. Brian Boggs during the hearing. Recall committee members sat on the other side of the sitting area.

Attorney Michael Plowman called the recall language “vague,” explaining that the reasons for the recall weren’t numbered so he was unsure how many reasons were actually portrayed in the language. He also called attention to a portion calling out violating the National Assoc. of Counties’ code, stating the exact part of the code was not identified. Plowman stated he believed details about the alleged open meetings act violation, connected to the closed session portion of the July 15 meeting, were not correct. He also cited an argument about the end statement of the language: “malfeasance for knowingly doing wrong against the people.” Plowman thought the end statement was opinion based.

Dignan also shared a concern regarding the “malfeasance” statement, but saw the end statement as one part of a sentence in support of all of the reasons of the recall.

Dignan, Sorenson and Wilson agreed the recall language met the necessary factual standards required and ruled to allow it. Note: factuality does not necessarily legally imply truth.

Following the hearing, Anthony Karhoff and Brian Reed, both members on the recall committee, shared they will wait the 10-day appeal period before starting to collect signatures.

Recall committee members responsible for submitting the language include Anthony Karhoff of Bancroft (Dist. 5), Don Goetschy of Sciota Twp. (Dist. 6), Matt Shepard of Perry (Dist. 7) and Jeff Reed of Byron (Dist. 5). Members of the committee and any associated petitioners will now need roughly 1,100 signatures per district. Any signatures collected and submitted back to the clerk for verification can’t be more than 60 days old, though the petitioners will have 180 days in total to collect signatures – from start to finish.

If Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson verifies all of the signatures from each of the three districts, the recall process will proceed from that date, allowing the elected official in question 10 days to resign. If the elected official opts not to resign, their name will be entered on the upcoming ballet, along with any others running in the campaign. A recall election will not be held until next May.

Directly after the Tuesday hearing, Karhoff shared, “The recall language is clear. It is to the point. It’s factual. They voted unanimously today to approve the language and we’re moving forward.” He added, referencing Root, Garber and Plowman, “If they knew what was best for the county, they would step down. They would move aside and let the county move forward. This recall, if it goes to a vote, could cost the taxpayers anywhere from $25,000 to $35,000. So, do what’s right for the county.”