The Edible Landscape Program, a division of the Durand Beautification Project has begun planting in Durand.

This past weekend over 80 plants were put in the ground by volunteers. The plants were placed in the downtown area and on the southside. Volunteers planted tomatoes, zucchini, strawberries, okra, beans, Swiss chard and peppers.

“The Edible Landscape program is the first of its kind in Shiawassee County and surrounding communities,” said Durand Chamber Executive Director, Candyce Wolsfeld. The Durand Chamber along with the DDA and City are partners in the Beautification Project.

It is the hope of Mike Nazarian, the co-chairperson, along with Durand City Councilmember Jeff Brands, of the sustainability portion of the Beautification Project, that this program will encourage other communities to plant and share vegetables and fruits.

“We hope that this program will encourage other communities to join Durand in putting kindness on display by offering fresh, healthy and free fruits and vegetables in their public green spaces,” Nazarian said. “Not only will this program reinforce farm-to-table habits, but it will also give our downtown businesses a shot in the arm due to the additional foot traffic. It is a win all across the board.

Signs have been created by Jamison Nazarian that give people a QR code that will let people follow the progress or you can follow this project at: https://www.greeningyourlife.org/ediblelandscapedurand and at https://www.facebook.com/Durand-Beautification-Project-101258245426467.

The next volunteer day is Saturday, June 5. Volunteers meet at the Sandula Clock at 10 a.m. For more information, contact the Durand Chamber at (989) 288-3715.