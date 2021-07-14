OWOSSO RESIDENT AND VETERAN Eddie Urban wanted to celebrate the city of Owosso being named as Michigan’s Most Patriotic City in 2020 through Insurify – an insurance data and research comparison company. Urban, who was wounded in Vietnam, was pleased to have his hometown recognized for being a patriotic community.

Of his own accord, Urban reached out to the Independent to obtain the issues that featured a related story from 2020. Then he worked with Owosso city staff to design a certificate, which he had printed locally – paying for both the printing and the frames with his own money. During the Tuesday, July 6 regular city council meeting at city hall, Urban presented each council member in attendance with a certificate.

Shown (from left) are Owosso City Attorney Scott Gould, Assistant to the City Manager Amy Fuller, council members Jerry Haber, Rob Teich and Janae Fear, Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth, Eddie Urban, Owosso Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika, council member Dan Law and the mayor’s mother, Sue Eveleth.

Mayor Eveleth emphasized that the city was grateful for Urban’s service to the country.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)