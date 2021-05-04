ED REHMANN & SONS of Chesaning, has seen a considerable amount of history during its 102-years of existence, including two pandemics, two World Wars and the election of 20 presidents. The longtime, family-owned business is now announcing its largest expansion since first opening in 1919.

Earlier in April, Ed Rehmann & Sons bought two long vacant buildings next door to the store.

“We had seen this storefront remain empty in our small town for three years while also seeing customers traveling from farther away to visit our family-owned store,” said Ric Rehmann, who co-owns the store along with his brother, Rob and sister-in-law, Nancy. “We feel this will allow us to stay competitive, which means offering more quality products at fair prices.”

During the next few months, Ed Rehmanns plans to remodel what was once a pharmacy in downtown Chesaning. They hope to connect the new buildings with their existing store and use the extra square footage to give their shoppers a larger, more comfortable experience to complement their well-known personal service.

“As we expand our story online, we felt it was equally important to expand our footprint in mid-Michigan,” said Nancy Rehmann. “We’re proud that we are one of the oldest family-owned stores in Michigan history. We want to tell our customers that when you shop small you give back to small communities. When you shop small, you create jobs. And when you shop small, you dream big.”

Ed Rehmanns was founded in 1919 by Ed and Eva Rehmann. It is now one of Michigan’s oldest family-owned clothing stores and one of the largest independent retailers in the nation of Carhartt, Stormy Kromer and Red Wing boots. Visit www.edrehmanns.com for more information.

(Courtesy Photo)