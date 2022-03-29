(Courtesy Photo)

Ed Rehmann & Sons has been recognized as one of the 2022 awardees for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business (MCSB). Ed Rehmann & Sons will be acknowledged on stage at the in person awards ceremony during the 18th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business Gala on May 3.

Success is best when shared and the event will gather over 800 guests at the Breslin Center in East Lansing to celebrate the achievements of this year’s award recipients.

“Our grandparents started our business with values and a work ethic that has persisted through two pandemics and all points in between,” said Rob Rehmann, who co-owns the store with his wife, Nancy and brother, Ric. “This award is an inspiration to our team and our community. We look forward to welcoming even more visitors from around the state to our small town with the same kind of quality, service and dependability our customers have relied on since 1919.”

A Michigan Centennial Retailer, Ed Rehmann & Sons was founded in 1919 by immigrant Ed Rehmann and his wife, Eva. Their dream is now one of the oldest family-owned clothing stores in Pure Michigan. Each year, they serve tens of thousands of Michiganders looking for work wear and casual clothing to comfortably enjoy the state’s four seasons. Ed Rehmann & Sons is one of the largest independent retailers in the Midwest for Carhartt, Red Wing Boots and Michigan-made Stormy Kromer. Even though they are a small store, they have always dreamed big.

Companies nominated for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch Award must be second-stage companies, defined as having six to 99 full-time equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital from investors or grants. Additionally, the companies must be privately held and headquartered in Michigan.

“MCSB has always prided itself on its spirit of collaboration and celebration,” said Jennifer Deamud, MCSB Board Chair. “We love seeing our awardees celebrating one another’s success and sharing in this amazing moment is each awardee’s journey. It’s true – success is best when it is shared.”

Judges from economic and entrepreneurship development organizations annually select the winners. The judges evaluate the nominees’ demonstration of intent and capacity to grow based on the following:

• Employee or sales growth

• Exceptional entrepreneurial leadership

• Sustainable competitive advantage

• Other notable factors that showcase the company’s success

Michigan Celebrates annually receives over 550 nominations for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award. In addition to a competitive landscape for this award, the businesses who are selected by the judges go through a rigorous due diligence process prior to the final decision.

Additional information and ticket information can be found at MichiganCelebrates.org.