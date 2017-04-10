The Durand Church of God, 10411 E. Newburg Rd., in Durand, will be holding a 10,000 Easter Egg Extravaganza on Sunday, April 16 at 1 p.m., which is open to the public. Children with disabilities can enjoy their own Easter Egg Hunt separate from the other gatherers. This hunt will follow regular Easter church services.

The Shiawassee Harvest Church, 322 S. Dutcher St., in Corunna will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15 from 12:30 to 2:45 p.m. There will be age categories and separate times for each starting at age two through ten plus.

The City of Durand is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Trumble Park, 109 E. Monroe Rd., in Durand. The event is sponsored by Durand Fire Department, Shaw’s Pharmacy, Sagelink Credit Union, and Bart Harris-State Farm Insurance. The event is free and open to children ages zero to 12.

Corunna’s Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 15 starting at 11:30 a.m., in front of the Community Center at McCurdy Park. There will also be Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Community Center. All you can eat pancakes included at $6 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12, under age five eat for free.

The Easter Bunny is coming to Perry during the annual Easter Egg Hunt and EGGstravaganza Saturday, April 15, at Perry City Hall, 203 W. Polly St., in Perry.

The Egg Hunt event, sponsored by the Perry Baptist Church Youth Group, will begin at 11 a.m. with many prizes including two bicycles. The Egg Hunt is open to toddlers (able to walk by themselves) through fifth grade.

Participants should bring their own container (basket or bag) to collect the eggs. Brian Harmon will serve as keynote speaker during the event with a special message for youth.

After the Egg Hunt, an Easter EGGstravaganza will be held in the pavilion with free games and activities for the kids.

The United Church of Ovid will be hosting their Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for children of all ages. The bunny trail will begin at the VFW Lions Hall on Main St., in Ovid and then the children will “follow the bunny trail” to the United Church of Ovid, 131 W. Front St., in Ovid for the hunt and lunch.

The event will be a fun-filled, inspirational celebration with a variety of activities including face painting, craft stations, games, Bible story time, egg hunt, and ending with lunch. Bring your own basket for the egg hunt and your camera. For more information, interested persons may call the church at (989) 834-5958 from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Durand Memorial Branch library is hosting some upcoming activities for the holiday by hosting a make and take Easter and spring crafts time on Wednesday, April 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. Coloring fun will be held Saturday, April 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. before and after the Easter egg hunt in Trumble Park. Children who participate in coloring fun will be eligible for special drawings for prizes. For more information on the programs and special events, please call the library at (989) 288-3743 or visit the library’s website at www.sdl.lib.mi.us.

The Chesaning Lions Club will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15 starting at 10 a.m. at the Showboat Park. Children, ages one through 11, are welcome to participate. Children are split up into four different age groups to find Easter eggs and jellybeans. Prizes will be given away at the end of the hunt and must be present to win. Grand prizes are bikes including one for a girl and one for a boy.

Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church (WELS), 16070 W. Brady Rd., (corner of M-57 and S. Hemlock Rd.) invites all children through 6th grade to participate in an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 15 at 10:30 a.m. After a brief devotion on Christ’s resurrection and the events of the first Easter, children will be divided into several age groups for the egg hunt in the church park. The event is free and all are invited. For more information, please call the church office at (989) 845-2600.