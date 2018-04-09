THE SIX TO EIGHT year old age group can be seen furiously gathering plastic eggs on Saturday, March 31 during the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at Trumble Park in Durand. Once all the eggs were collected, they were opened and checked by the youngsters for a winning ticket for a brand new bicycle. Eight lucky egg hunters received new bikes this year, although every participant walked away with a gift bag.

Durand fire fighters supplied donuts and coffee during the event, kids got a chance to meet the Easter Bunny and the Durand Memorial Branch Library offered crafts and coloring for participants before and after the egg hunt.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)