DAVID NEESE, a sophomore at Owosso High School, has decided his Eagle Scout Service Project is going to be the creation of a special dog agility course for the Shiawassee Humane Society. Neese is shown on Sunday, Oct. 27 holding his design ideas for some of the items he plans to construct. The items include an A-frame, a tire platform, a tire tunnel and a seesaw.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievable rank in the Boy Scouts of America program. The Eagle Scout Service Project must demonstrate leadership and be beneficial to the community.

The items Neese plans to create will be adjustable, allowing dogs of various sizes to utilize them.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)