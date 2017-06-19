(Courtesy Photo)

Bradley Williams, a 15-year-old who was diagnosed as Autistic at the age of 18 months, is seeking donations and sponsors to help with the funds needed to relocate and renovate the Loving Hands Food Pantry. The director of this pantry, Peggy Green, asked Bradley if he could help her make her dream and vision a reality, so Bradley decided to do this as his Eagle project. After months of hard work and planning, this project was finally approved, and now he is starting to raise and collect funds for the project. There is always going to be a need for help with food in Shiawassee County, and this project will give the Loving Hands Food Pantry the ability to reach more people in the community that are in need of help. Sadly, while planning for this project, Peggy passed away from cancer.

Bradley enrolled in the local Cub Scout program at Bryant School at age six. His mom was his leader through Cub Scouts, and his dad is now his Boy Scout leader. He is a Life Scout, making scouting his life, with Troop 420 in Owosso (chartered by the Owosso American Legion Hall).

Bradley is asking for help to reach his goal, to make Peggy’s dream a reality and dedicate this project in her honor. There are a couple of ways to donate. Checks can be mailed to Loving Hands Food Pantry, 2100 N. M-52, Owosso, MI 48867 (write Eagle Project in the comment section) or donate at the GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/eaglescoutprojectlovinghandspantry.