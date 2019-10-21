SPENCER WILKINSON, a 2018 graduate of Owosso High School, became an Eagle Scout on Aug. 14, 2018 and his coronation was held earlier this year, in May. Spencer is a member of Boy Scout Troop 85, which is based out of Trinity United Methodist Church in Owosso. His parents are Scott and Jennifer Wilkinson.

Spencer has played softball with his church team, Faith Family, for four years on the field located at First Church of Christ on North Street in Owosso. All that the field had were some rickety benches for the players to sit on, so Spencer decided to build dugouts and a seating area for spectators as his Eagle Scout Project.

Spencer’s completed project took approximately 350 hours over many months to complete because of unfavorable weather, but as evidenced by the photo above, his hard work and determination paid off.

(Courtesy Photo)