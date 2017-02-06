THE DURAND YOUTH BASKETBALL (DYB) program presented Durand varsity boys basketball coach Mike Schubart with a check for $1,000 on Friday, Jan. 27 that will be used to help fund the boys and girls varsity basketball programs. The DYB program raised the funds primarily by hosting a weekend-long tournament on Dec. 17 and 18, during which the Durand High School basketball players volunteered to operate the scoreboards and keep statistics. The presence of the high school players made it possible for the DYB program to host approximately 30 teams from 20 surrounding communities.

The DYB board was formed in September of 2016, with Gregg Bosclair being elected as the board’s first president during the October meeting. Jay Janes is the vice president, Deb Zick is the secretary, and Chris Weaver is the treasurer. Blair Pancheck, Brandy Kelley, Katie Smith, Lisa Nebo, and Shannon Knapp are the board’s trustees. The DYB program began its season the first week of December and plans to host a total of six tournaments before the season ends in mid-

February. DYB had not hosted youth basketball tournaments before the season ends in mid-February, including the sixth-grade Gold Division postseason tournament on Feb. 18 and 19.

Gathered for the check presentation are (from left) Bosclair, Schubart, Weaver, Pancheck, and Durand’ girls varsity basketball coach Cecil Cole. Bosclair hopes to make a donation to the high school program every year, and he also plans to offer scholarships for players to attend basketball camps as the program grows in the coming years. (Independent Photos/Graham Sturgeon)