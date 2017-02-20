The DUSI Travel Committee is hosting Amtrak and Charter Bus trips beginning in April. The first Thursday of every month, the group will take the Amtrak to the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo. The train departs from Durand at 8 a.m. and returns at 9:30 p.m. There will be a bus trip to Hollywood casino in Toledo Thursday, April 20. This is a non-smoking casino.

On Thursday, May 18 experience the Underground Railroad exhibition at the First Congregational Church in Detroit. This was an actual stop for escaping slaves on their way to freedom. It is a hands-on experience. Lunch is included at the Traffic Jam and Snug restaurant.

The group will then go Wednesday, June 7 to have lunch at the Castle Grill and then attend the musical, “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” at the Meadowbrook Theater.

On Tuesday, July 11, take a tour of Polish Detroit hosted by Rose Sveda of Step On Tours.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the group will have lunch at the Common Grille and then watch a performance of “Harvey” at the Purple Rose Theater.

In September, the group will travel to Saugatuck for a ride on a Riverboat, on the dune buggies, or spend the afternoon shopping.

At the end of the year, starting Thursday, Oct. 19, the group will have a turkey dinner and watch the musical tribute to Johnny Cash at the Cromwell Turkeyville Theater. Then on Tuesday, Nov. 14, the group will visit the Holocaust Museum in Farmington with lunch included.

For reservations, interested persons may call Karen at (989) 288-1882. Seating is limited so make your reservations early.