PAVING ALLISON opened Durand’s Wednesday Night Live concert series on Wednesday, July 10, and despite temperatures above 90 degrees, a good number of music fans came out to hear the band’s mix of classic rock, funk, disco and blues music from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Next week’s Wednesday Night Live musical act is Ross Mead, a modern country band from central Michigan.

The Paving Allison performance was sponsored by PFCU, Nick’s Hometown Grill, Graff Chevrolet Durand, Allstate Insurance-Christi Johnson and Dutch Hollow Golf Club. Ross Mead is being sponsored by Bart Harris State Farm, Déjà Vu Services, Dr. R. Tirtha, DDS and Deisler Electric.

Paving Allison, a returning favorite of the Wednesday Night Live concert series, is scheduled to play the Lennon Lions Homecoming on Saturday, July 20, from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Lennon Lions Park, which is located at 100 Mack Ct. in Lennon.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)