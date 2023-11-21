THE DURAND VFW’s display in the Festival of Trees at Durand Union Station is located in the building’s Amtrak ticket lobby on the ground floor. Instead of just one tree, this year the Durand VFW has an entire display. Durand VFW Auxiliary member Ida Collins decorated the VFW tree(s) for the eighth consecutive year, she started planning the display and collecting supplies in February.

The display features one tree for the U.S. Coast Guard (left), one tree for the U.S. Air Force (right) and a combined tree for the U.S. Marines, Army and Navy. The display is bordered by boots filled with poppies and American flags, the trees are decorated with pictures of each veteran and auxiliary member of the Durand VFW. Even more impressively, the center tree features etchings and informational plaques from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in honor of the men from the greater Durand area who perished in the Vietnam War.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)