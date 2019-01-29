DURAND VFW Post 2272 presented a check in the amount of $38,721.60 to Welcome Home Veterans on Thursday, Jan. 17 at the Durand Veterans Memorial Park. Durand VFW Commander Joe Cooney and Past Commander Dennis Martin presented the check to Kim Bowen, the president and director of Welcome Home Veterans, and several members of the Welcome Home Veterans Board of Directors.

The money was raised during the Durand Veterans of Rock n’ Roll benefit concert that was held on Aug. 25, 2018 at the future site of Welcome Home Veterans, formerly Wilbur Bills Elementary, in Bancroft.

The Durand Veterans of Rock n’ Roll is a band comprised of current and past Durand-area musicians who initially came together to raise money for the Durand Veterans Memorial Park. The group’s inaugural concert, which was held in August 2017 at Optimist Park in Durand, attracted approximately 1,000 spectators and raised more than $56,000 for the park.

Welcome Home Veterans (WHV) is a faith-based nonprofit organization that will provide housing to former military members and their immediate families in an environment that promotes camaraderie and supports spiritual, physical and emotional well-being.

Bowen purchased the former school from the Durand Area Schools in 2016, in hopes of turning the abandoned building into a veteran housing/treatment/education/employability facility.

Shown during the check presentation on Jan. 17 is (from left) WHV Treasurer Robert Hardy, Secretary Lisa Pilon and President Kim Bowen; Durand VFW Past Commander Dennis Martin and Commander Joe Cooney; and WHV board member Greg Martin and WHV Vice President Daniel Vela.

To learn more about Welcome Home Veterans, visit www.whvusa.org.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)