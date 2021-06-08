BARB DINGMAN of the Durand VFW Post 2272 Auxiliary, is shown on Monday, May 31 participating in the city’s Memorial Day service at Durand’s Veterans Memorial Park. After saying a few words, she set the poppy wreath against the monument, a tradition carried out annually by the VFW Auxiliary president.

Dingman is shown standing with both Durand AMVETS Post 2273 and VFW Post 2272 members participating in the Memorial Day ceremony.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)