THESE EIGHT mannequins have been dressed in U.S. military uniforms from the past and present and are on display at Durand VFW Post 2272. The display was created by Post 2272 bartender and unofficial club historian Mike Boudro, who created similarly impressive historical displays at Durand Union Station during his time as museum curator of the Michigan Railroad History Museum.

The display includes (from left) a modern VFW uniform, a modern U.S. Air Force uniform, a Vietnam era U.S. Army uniform, a WWI-era Army uniform, a U.S. Navy uniform from the 1920s, a modern female Navy uniform, a modern female Air Force uniform and a modern U.S. Marines uniform.

The WWI Army uniform on display (above) belonged to the father of Post 2272 member Mel Reitzel. While working as a farmer, Milo Wayne Reitzel was drafted in to the U.S. Army on Feb. 24, 1918 and was assigned to the 89th Division of the 356th Infantry Supply Company as a Wagoner. After training at Fort Riley in Kansas, the 89th Division headed to England on June 4, 1918, and on Aug. 3, they were sent to the Front Line Sector north of Toul, France, near the German border. The unit was exposed to mustard gas on Aug. 18, 1918, which affected Mr. Reitzel’s health thereafter. Mr. Reitzel is buried in his home town of Barnes, Kansas.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)