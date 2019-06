THE DURAND VFW Auxiliary recently donated $500 to the Durand Loaves and Fishes. Auxiliary Senior Vice Jan Swanson (left) and Auxiliary President Barb Dingman presented the check to Pastor Marsh, who coordinates the Durand Loaves and Fishes. The check presentation took place at Durand VFW Post 2272 on N. Saginaw St. in Durand.

(Courtesy Photo)