THE FRIENDS OF DOYLE KNIGHT accepted a check in the amount of $12,500 on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from Durand VFW Post 2272. The funds are the proceeds from the Friends’ Lennon Area Veterans Memorial Rock N’ Roll Dance that was held at Post 2272 on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Friends of Doyle Knight is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formed in 2017 to honor the veterans of the Lennon area, including both Venice and Clayton townships. The group is currently raising funds to build a veterans memorial park in Lennon, with a total fundraising goal of $80,000.

The park will be constructed on a lot located on Lennon Road at the intersection of Lytle Road in downtown Lennon, across from the Lennon library. Wednesday’s donation pushes the group’s total fund balance to approximately $20,000, which will allow for the purchase of trees for the park and flagstones that will be engraved before being put together in the park in the shape of the state of Michigan.

Future fundraisers, and possibly a second Veterans Memorial Rock N’ Roll Dance, will be to raise money for a granite wall that will feature the names of Lennon’s veterans, at no cost to the veterans or their families, as well as other park additions.

To submit a veteran’s name to be included on the monument, or to purchase an engraved flagstone, download and print a copy of the donation form from the “Friends of Doyle Knight” social media page. Completed forms can be mailed to: Friends of Doyle Knight, c/o Sharon Patsey, P.O. Box 329, Lennon, MI 48449. Checks should be made payable to “Friends of Doyle Knight.”

Shown during the check presentation on Wednesday is (from left) Durand VFW Quartermaster Leo Krupp, Durand VFW member Les Schneider, Friends founder Marcia Harris, Durand VFW member Mike Shepard, Friends secretary Sharon Patsey, Durand VFW member Dennis Martin, Commander Joe Cooney, Friends contributor Patti Corwin-Perry, Friends memorial designer Don Austin, Friends treasurer Kris Hurd and Friends member Richard Harris.

For more information, contact the Friends of Doyle Knight at fodkvetpark@lentel.com.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)