The Durand Union Station will present the 35th annual Model Train Show on Sunday, May 21, during Durand’s annual Railroad Days celebration. The train show will be held at Durand Middle School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Model railroaders will be displaying operating railroad layouts for rail enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy. The model railroads will be located throughout the middle school. Visitors also will find exhibits of train related items, including many photographs.

Vendors will be offering model train parts, train clothing, and memorabilia for sale. A variety of food and drink also will be available for purchase at the show. Admission to the show is $5 for adults. Children under 10 are free.

Durand Middle School is located at 9550 E. Lansing Rd., Durand. Durand Union Station will offer a free shuttle from the Depot, located at 200 Railroad St., Durand, to and from the middle school.

All proceeds will benefit Durand Union Station. For more information, contact Joe Green at Durand Union Station (989) 288-3561.