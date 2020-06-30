The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of activities scheduled to take place this summer in Durand. Although many events have been canceled due to the ongoing global health crisis, such as the Wednesday Night Live concert series, here are some activities that will be taking place this summer that can be enjoyed by the whole family:

• The Durand Union Station Farmers’ Market on Hagle Street takes place between 2 and 7 p.m. every Wednesday.

• Tuesdays on Hagle-Mini Car Shows. Restaurants will be having special takeout menus for participants and spectators. There will be picnic tables in the Diamond District Park for outdoor dining from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.

• Dine out Thursdays, starting Thursday, July 2. The 100 block of N. Saginaw Street will be blocked from 4 to 8 p.m., and restaurants are being invited to place tables on the street for diners to enjoy. Union Station Smoke House, located on E. Main Street, will serve on their two outdoor patios.

• Sidewalk Sales will take place on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11. Downtown merchants will have indoor and outdoor sales, food specials and DUSI (Durand Union Station, Inc.) will sponsor a vendor fair on Hagle Street. Citywide garage sales will be held in conjunction with the sidewalk sales. Contact the city of Durand at (989) 288-3715 for a garage sale permit.

• Rock the Block COVID-19 Style will be Saturday, Aug. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it is not possible for the 2nd annual Rock the Block to be held in its entirety, the city, Chamber and others will be offering many activities. Children of all ages will enjoy the magic of Camera Zvara with the times to be announced. All participants much practice social distancing and wear mask as required.

Please check the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce social media page for up to the minute information.