FLOYD AND VICKI Lincoln were joined by family, friends and former players on Saturday, Oct. 19 as the Durand High School soccer fields were dedicated in their honor. Floyd and Vicki dedicated decades of their lives to the Durand soccer program, shaping generations of student athletes in AYSO and at the high school level, building a successful and sustaining Durand soccer program.

The dedication was organized by Tina Burlingame (right), the Durand varsity boys soccer coaches and the Durand Athletic Boosters. Head varsity coach Dave Hensel (second from right) addressed the crowd that gathered for the dedication.

In addition to the hundreds of victories Coach Lincoln accumulated over his 25 years of coaching at the high school level, the couple helped organize and oversaw the construction of the Jon Simons Memorial Press Box and Vicki worked tirelessly behind the scenes, running the concession stand, hosting fundraisers, washing jerseys, planning banquets and even creating year-end team books for each player.

“We are here to honor Floyd and Vicki Lincoln for their unwavering commitment to our soccer program,” Hensel announced. “The Lincolns have worked both on the field and off to build a soccer program instilling the love of soccer in this community. Their dedication to this game and their Railroader pride are an example to all who play in this complex.

“So on behalf of the Durand boys soccer program, the Durand Athletic Boosters and everyone who donated and supported this project, I would like to honor the Lincolns for all they have done to provide a foundation for Durand soccer players and for building a better community.”

A road sign was unveiled first, followed by the archway over the entrance to the newly-named Lincoln Soccer Complex. After the signs had been revealed, Floyd and Vicki were joined by their five-year-old grand-daughter in cutting the ribbon to the Lincoln Soccer Complex. They then walked under the archway for the first time, stopping to admire the backside of the archway, which is adorned with one of Coach Lincoln’s more famous, often repeated sentiments, “Soccer… what a beautiful game.”

