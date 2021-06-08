(Courtesy Photo)

These recent Durand High School graduates were the 2021 recipients of college scholarships awarded by the Durand Rotary Club. Hannah Roat (left) received an $800 scholarship. Mackenzie Pancheck and Shelby Leydig each received $500 scholarships. Club Treasurer Kathy Shaw presented the scholarships at a recent Rotary meeting.

The Durand Rotary Club awards college scholarships each year to Durand students who show leadership skills and academic achievement. The scholarships are just one of the clubs many service projects which support the local community. The Rotary helps fund the backpack lunches, provides winter gear for Durand school children, maintains the landscaping around the Trumble Park gazebo and maintains the Sandula Clock Tower.

The club is currently working to raise funds to repaint the caboose in Diamond District Park in downtown Durand. Proceeds from the annual Durand Chicken BBQ on Saturday, July 17 at the Durand Eagles Aerie will be used for the painting project.