The Sandula clock tower, located at the intersection of E. Main and N. Saginaw streets in downtown Durand, is in need of repairs totaling an estimated $19,000. The Durand Rotary Club has stepped up to lead the fundraising effort for the repairs, which will include the replacement of the asphalt roof with a metal roof, the replacement of damaged wood sections and any needed repairs to the clock faces.

Built by local resident John Sandula in the early 1950s, the clock design is based on the style of a Hungarian cathedral clock. The bells on the clock are nearly 150 years old and were given to Sandula by the First United Methodist Church of Durand.

The clock was originally housed on top of the Simplicity Engineering machine shops. After it was removed from the factory and stored for several years, the Durand Rotary Club undertook a fundraising campaign to repair the clock and build the tower to house it. The beautiful white stone tower and restored clock were dedicated by the city of Durand and the Rotary club in 1996.

To make a donation for the clock tower repairs, please mail a check to: Durand Rotary Club, P.O. Box 531, Durand, MI 48429. Online donations can be made at www.patronicity.com/clock. Donors of $500 or more will be recognized on a plaque in the lobby of the clock tower.