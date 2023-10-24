THE DURAND Rotary Club recently donated $500 to the Durand Area Loaves and Fishes food pantry. Rotarian Joyce Zick (left) is shown presenting the check to Loaves and Fishes volunteer Sue Wright. Wright attended a recent meeting of the Rotary club and presented information about Loaves and Fishes for club members.

(Courtesy Photo)

Loaves and Fishes currently has a caseload of 200 families and has already provided food for 670 people during 2023. The pantry is located at 202 E. Main St. in the Vernon Methodist Church and they serve residents of Durand, Vernon, Byron, Bancroft and Lennon.

Donations of non-perishable food and personal care items for Loaves and Fishes can be dropped off at the Durand Memorial Library and PFCU in Durand. Monetary donations can be made at https://givebutter.com/TQ9DQP or mailed to 708 S. Oak St., Durand, MI 48429.