Mary Stone, President of the Durand Rotary Club, presented the Shiawassee County Commissioners with a check for $9,000 during the monthly board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Stone explained the organization had started with a list of county projects they were interested in helping to fund and then decided on the Shiatown Park Restrooms for 2021. She credited Stephanie Cleveland with spearheading the fundraising effort. “She got the ball rolling,” Stone said.

Shiawassee County Chair Greg Brodeur thanked the Durand Rotary Club on behalf of the commissioners and the county.

Shiatown Park is located on Bennington Road in Durand.