THE DURAND ROTARY CLUB presented a $1,000 check to the Durand Board of Education on Wednesday, June 28 that will be put towards funding the Durand Area Schools Backpack Program. This makes the fourth consecutive year the Durand Rotary Club has donated $1,000 to the Durand Backpack Program. The money comes right out of the Durand Rotary Club’s General Fund, and is raised through its numerous fundraising events throughout the year.

The next such fundraising event is the Durand Rotary Golf Outing, which will take place at Dutch Hollow Golf Course in Durand on Saturday, Sept. 9. Shown presenting the check to Durand Superintendant Craig McCrumb are Durand Rotary members Sue Hatherill (left) and Jeanette Gomos.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)