DURAND ROTARY PRESIDENT-Elect Becky Landris is shown presenting a $500 check to students in Torey Birchmeier’s class at Durand High School. The students recently spread twenty-five yards of mulch in the landscaping beds in Diamond View Park in downtown Durand.

Rotary members cleaned and weeded the landscaping beds before the mulch was spread.

The Rotary donation will be used for the Durand FFA Chapter.

(Courtesy Photo)