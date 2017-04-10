by Graham Sturgeon, co-editor

The Durand City Council voted during its Monday, April 3 meeting to include two ballot questions on the Aug. 8 ballot. The council voted unanimously to add the ballot questions.

The first ballot question, “Millage to Subsidize Ambulance Service,” would extend the city’s contract with Mobile Medical Response (MMR) for three years. If approved, the millage rate would increase from 1.175 mills to 1.35 mills. That amounts to a raise of approximately $.18 per property owner, per $1,000 of taxable value. The city estimates that it will collect $84,334.64 in the first fiscal year, 2018-2019, if the proposal is approved. Additionally, MMR’s current $60,000 annual contract with the city will not change.

The second proposal, “Charter Amendment One,” would increase the authorized expenditure amount of Clerk/Treasurer Lisa David and City Manager Colleen O’Toole from $1,500 to $3,000. The charter currently allows the aforementioned city administrators to approve purchases of $1,500 or less, a number which has been in place since 1985. Even if the proposed charter amendment is approved, each and every purchase made by the city would continue to be reviewed and approved by the City Council. If approved, purchases of $3,000 or less would no longer require an individual roll call vote, and the city would not have to competitively bid contracts of $3,000 or less.