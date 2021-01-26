(Independent File Photo/Graham Sturgeon)

Earlier in the week, a person walked into the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce in downtown Durand and donated $8,000 cash. The donor asked to remain anonymous but was extremely specific on how the money was to be spent. The entire $8,000 was to be used to stimulate the economy of chamber members in Bancroft, Lennon and Durand. The money was to be used to purchase 160 gift cards. The gift cards were to be put with a letter to the staff at Durand Area Schools and every staff member was to receive a card.

“It was total shock” said Executive Director Candyce Wolsfeld. ”The first thing I did was go to the bank and deposit the money.”

Merchants at 21 different locations were surprised when Wolsfeld asked to purchase large quantities of cards. “The responses varied from tears to questions about where the money came from,” Wolsfeld stated. It was such a wonderful opportunity and a gift to everyone involved.

“I’m incredibly humbled by the efforts of our staff as they continue to do whatever it takes to support our students and families in both online and in-person instruction,” said Craig McCrumb, superintendent of Durand Area Schools.

McCrumb continued by saying, “In turn, we see our community reaching out and supporting our teachers. This generous gift to each of our staff members is the latest example of that support. I love that these gift cards benefit both local businesses, who have always been extremely supportive of our schools, as well as give our staff a nice little boost in recognition of their efforts. This is a win-win scenario that continues to help build community and togetherness for Durand.”

The staff received the cards on Wednesday, Jan. 20, with a letter that said that every staff member was an educator and their dedication during the pandemic was appreciated.