The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development has announced that the city of Durand will receive funding for improvements to its water system.

“This funding from the Department of Agriculture will allow the city of Durand to replace its outdated water main and update its water system for residents,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “I’ve supported federal funding for USDA programs so Durand and Michigan’s rural communities can receive support like this to protect the health and safety of Michigan residents.”

The $2,605,000 loan was made by the Department of Agriculture’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. The program provides funds to eligible rural areas to build or make improvements to drinking water systems, for sanitary sewage disposal and for storm water drainage.

More information about the Water and Waste Disposal Loan can be found at www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/water-waste-disposal-loan-grant-program.