(Courtesy Photo/Julie Alward)

Durand beat New Lothrop 23-21 to push its season MMAC league record to 6-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship (MMAC) on Friday, Oct. 14 (8-0 overall). The Durand victory marked an outright MMAC championship title for the Railroaders for the first time in 40 years. The last outright title was in 1982 followed by a co-championship in 1983.

John Webb, head coach for the Railroaders, shared this is the first time Durand has ever won against New Lothrop after playing them for “12 or 13 times.” Prior to his two years as head coach, Webb was the assistant coach, so he has a deeply rooted understanding of his team going back many years, having watched them develop.

He offered he knew last year he was going to have a great group of seniors to work with this season with 18 returning starters, adding that the kids “absolutely deserve” the recognition they are now receiving following the Oct. 14 game. The community agreed with Webb. The players were honored last Friday with a police and fire department escort back to town as family and friends came out to greet them and “We are the Champions” was played down the street.

Webb explained his team had the championship goal right from the start of the season. “This group of seniors is what high school athletics is all about,” he said. “They are friends, brothers, they are so close. And that’s what separated us from the rest of the teams this year. They’re goofballs, but they’re serious when it’s time to work and they’ll do anything I’ll ask them.”

The Railroaders were set to play Marine City on Friday, Oct. 21 at home. Sunday, Oct. 23 will be the playoff selection show and announcement.