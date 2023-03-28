THE DURAND RAILROAD Days Royalty was crowned on Friday, March 17 at Durand Union Station. The 2023 Railroad Days Queen is Allison Zdunic, the Attendant is Ashlynn Duffey and the 2023 Railroad Days Princess is Aubriana Snyder.

Zdunic, 16, is the daughter of Levi and Theresa Zdunic of Durand, and she is a junior at Durand High School. Allison enjoys participating in the FFA and she is a member of the National Honor Society and Shiawassee County Fair Junior Fair Board. Allison dances on the competition team at Kathy’s School of Dance. She enjoys volunteering by teaching and cleaning at Kathy’s School of Dance and she participates in food drives, FFA events, Adopt-a-Family and making blankets for homeless. Allison plans to attend Texas A&M after graduation to study agribusiness and hopes to return to Durand to help run her family’s farm. Allison was sponsored by Freddie’s Party Store of Owosso.

Duffey, 17, is the daughter of Christopher and Jennifer Duffey of Durand and Nicole and Thomas Brodeur of Wales and she is a senior at Durand High School. Ashlynn is involved in varsity tennis, madrigals and the Teacher Cadet Program. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Government, Prom Committee and School Fundraising Committee. Ashlynn is currently working at Outback Steakhouse in Flint, she also likes to volunteer at Bertha Neal Elementary and go caroling downtown. After Ashlynn graduates, she plans on attending Central Michigan University, where she will major in elementary education. Ashlynn was sponsored by Main Street Rocks of Durand.

The candidates for Miss Railroad Days Queen and Attendant were interviewed by a panel of judges and rated on their introduction, clarity of speech, poise, presentation, personality and answers to questions posed by the judges. The Miss Railroad Days Queen will receive a $1,000 scholarship and her Attendant will receive a $500 scholarship.

Princess Aubriana, 10, is the daughter of Jeffery Snyder and Krista Witherell of Durand and she is in the 5th grade at Robert Kerr Elementary. Some of her hobbies and interests include TikTok, makeup and fashion. Aubriana was sponsored by Riverside Market in Durand. The 16th annual Railroad Days Princess Competition was sponsored by the Bancroft Lioness Lions Club.

Miss Railroad Days Queen, Attendant and Princess will represent the 48th annual Railroad Days festival from Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21, the weekend after Mother’s Day. They will appear in various parades and community functions throughout the year. The Durand Railroad Days Queen competition was sponsored by Randy Wise of Durand.

Shown following the crowning is (from left) Queen Allison Zdunic, Princess Aubriana Snyder and Attendant Ashlynn Duffey.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)