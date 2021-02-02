THE DURAND Railroad Days Royalty Committee announces the 10th annual Prince Competition, sponsored by Randy Wise of Durand. Vying for this year’s title of Durand Railroad Days Prince is Liam Allred. The contestant has a sponsoring business where a personalized collection canister will be placed for voting. Voting will run from Friday, Feb. 5 through Friday, Feb. 19. Each cent collected in the contestant’s canister will equal one vote. The money raised will fund Railroad Days events. The contestant will receive a crown and sash, and as the winner, will also receive a $100 scholarship courtesy of Randy Wise of Durand.

Liam Allred is the son of Ryan and Kristin Allred of Gaines. Liam is seven years old and in the 1st-grade at Bertha Neal Elementary School. Liam has two sisters, Peyton and Ivory. He also has a pet cat named Oliver. Liam enjoys hunting and fishing with his Papa Jim and dad, and he loves farming with his Papa Shaun. Liam enjoys playing sports in his free time and has participated in youth football, baseball and wrestling. Liam is sponsored by Riverside Market.

The 2021 Royalty Crowning Ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 12 in the grand ballroom of Durand Union Station. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. The 2021 Railroad Days Prince will represent the 46th Annual Railroad Days Festival held on Thursday, May 13 through Sunday, May 16. The Railroad Days Prince will appear in various parades and community functions throughout the year. Photos are courtesy of A&R Portraits.

