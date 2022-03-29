THE 2022 DURAND RAILROAD DAYS Court was announced during the royalty crowning ceremony at Durand Union Station on Friday, March 18. Shown is Princess Kelsie Plumb (front, left) with Prince Parker Owens. In the back are (from left) Attendant Shianne Root with 2022 Railroad Days Queen Emma Warren.

The 47th Annual Durand Railroad Days is planned for May 12 through May 15. The court will be featured during the festival. Following, they will continue as community ambassadors in other festival parades and events.

The 2022 crowning ceremony was sponsored by the Durand Railroad Days committee, the Bancroft Lioness Lions Club and Randy Wise of Durand.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The 2022 Durand Railroad Days royalty crowning ceremony was held Friday evening, March 18 in the grand ballroom of the Durand Union Station.

Following introductions of the 2021 Miss Railroad Days Royalty Court and of the 2022 royalty candidates, including speeches and brief interviews offered by the candidates for Miss Railroad Days, the panel of judges selected Queen Emma Warren and Attendant Shianne Root. Kelsie Plumb, 9, was officially crowned the Railroad Days Princess and Parker Owens, 10, was crowned the prince. Plumb and Owens did not face competitors in their title runs.

Queen Emma Warren, 16, is the daughter of Tori and Brent Winiarski of Corunna and Steve Warren of Harbor Springs. She is a junior at Durand Area High School. She has four siblings: Bradyn, Chase, Rachel and Carli. Emma is involved in many school activities including varsity volleyball, varsity tennis and Student Links where she helps to mentor other students. Emma is a member of the National Honor Society, student government vice president, won a Voice of Democracy writing competition and earned an Academic Excellence award. Emma enjoys hanging out with friends and family, supporting her peers at sporting events and volunteering in her spare time. She has volunteered in the past for food drives and cleaning at St. Mary’s Church and assisted with a breakfast with Santa at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. She also has volunteered for Adopt a Family, made blankets for homeless shelters, assisted with Toys for Tots, babysat for the Bertha Neal PTAC and worked at the concession stands and lock ins at the school.

After Emma graduates, she plans on attending Grand Valley State University studying sonography or physical therapy. Emma is sponsored by Jim’s Pizza of Durand.

Attendant Shianne Root, 15, is the daughter of Monica Ellsworth and Adam Briggs of Gaines. She is a sophomore at Durand Area High School. She has three siblings: Hailey, Madison and Andrew. She also has four horses and three dogs she enjoys caring for. Shianne is involved in many school activities including FFA, volleyball, basketball, golf, track, powerlifting and Spanish Club. Shianne is on the honor roll and has received an Academic Achievement Award and a Visual Arts Honorable Mention Award. She received her varsity letter as a freshman and has earned a Greenhand FFA degree. Shianne also enjoys volunteering for the Old Newsboys with the Durand Eagles and working with local horse rescues.

Some of her hobbies include painting, babysitting and weightlifting. After Shianne graduates, she plans on attending Michigan State University. Her future plans include returning to the town of Durand after college to help with the youth sports programs. Shianne is sponsored by Ellsworth Construction in Gaines.