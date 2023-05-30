THE DURAND RAILROAD Days royalty got all dressed up for the Railroad Days Parade on Saturday, May 20, the group’s first of many parade appearances scheduled for this summer.

Shown on the royalty float are (from left) Queen Allison Zdunic, sponsored by Freddie’s Party Store of Owosso; Queen Attendant Ashlynn Duffey, sponsored by Main Street Rocks of Durand; Prince Parker Owens, sponsored by Coffield Oil/Marathon in Durand and Princess Aubriana Snyder, sponsored by the Bancroft Lioness Club. The royalty is sponsored by Randy Wise of Durand and the Bancroft Lioness Lions Club.

(Courtesy Photo/Marc Smith)